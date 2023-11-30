India’s Tata Technologies Leaps 140% in Market Debut, Reaching Close to $7 Billion Valuation

In a remarkable display of market confidence, Tata Technologies, a subsidiary of the renowned Tata Motors, made a stunning debut on the Indian stock market this Thursday. The engineering and digital services provider saw its shares soaring, listing at a premium of 140% over the issue price, a clear indicator of the market’s bullish outlook on the company.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Tata Technologies’ shares opened at an impressive Rs 1,199.95 (approximately $14.39, based on the current exchange rate of 1 USD = 83.37 INR), marking a 139.99% increase from the initial issue price of Rs 500 (around $6). The surge didn’t stop there; the shares further skyrocketed to Rs 1,400 ($16.80), a whopping 180% jump. Similarly, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares hit the ground running at Rs 1,200 ($14.40), aligning with the 140% rise.

During the early trading hours, the company’s market valuation reached a notable Rs 52,939.74 crore (approximately $6.35 billion), signifying robust investor confidence in Tata Technologies’ market potential.

The IPO Frenzy

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Tata Technologies, valued at Rs 3,042.5 crore (around $365.28 million), witnessed an overwhelming response, being subscribed 69.43 times on the closing day. This IPO is the first from the Tata Group in almost two decades, following Tata Consultancy Services’ IPO in 2004.

Investor enthusiasm was palpable right from the opening of the IPO, with the issue being fully subscribed within minutes. The IPO, priced in the range of Rs 475–Rs 500 per share ($5.70 – $6), was an exclusive offer for sale (OFS) of 6.08 crore equity shares.

Market Conditions and Subscription Details

The stock market debut comes at a time when the broader market, indicated by the 30-share BSE Sensex and the Nifty, showed a slight downtrend. Despite this, the optimism around Tata Technologies’ shares was evident, mirroring the predictions of market experts who foresaw a significant premium for the company’s shares.

The IPO, running from November 22 to November 24, set the price range between Rs 475 and Rs 500 per equity share. The finalization of the allotment occurred on November 29, with the IPO aiming to raise Rs 3,042.51 crore ($365.29 million) at the upper price band. Remarkably, the IPO was subscribed 69.43 times on the final day, with the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment showing an extraordinary interest, booked 203.41 times.